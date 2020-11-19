“Cocaine, Morphine and Opium no longer illegal in Thailand. But only if…”

Thailand will be legalising cocaine, morphine, opium and 99 other drugs for medical use and research purposes by next year. The Royal Gazette proclaims that from July 2021, the substances may be sold or used in specified circumstances. Under Thailand’s Narcotics Act, the drug which also includes Codeine and Fentanyl are classified as category 2 medications.

Reports said that government medical organisations and licensed pharmacies can be given permission to dispose or administer the drugs, including licensed doctors, dentists, pharmacists and veterinarians. The drugs can only be used for medical treatment and/or research.

Source: The Thaiger

