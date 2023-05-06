Construction of school for children with special needs in Hua Hin nears completion

Construction of a state-of-the-art school for children with special educational needs or disabilities in Hua Hin is nearly finished.

The Special Children’s School aims to provide new educational facilities to 48 children who attend the Special Education Center at Anubaan Hua Hin Nongkhon school.

The school offers educational and learning support to children who have difficulty with speech and language, are deaf, blind, on the autism spectrum, or have emotional and behavioural issues.

The Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin (RCRHH) has been a crucial supporter of the new school project since the groundbreaking ceremony in May 2022 and the cheque presentation in June of the same year.

The school, which is located in the Black Mountain area has also been backed by Bangkok based media platform Ejan, which is well known for its support of worthy causes, to help publicize the need for new school facilities.

Ejan has previously announced it will raise 20 million THB for the project.

On May 4, members of the RCRHH visited the site of the new school to observe the progress being made and to make two new donations to the project.

The first donation of 67,780 Thai Baht was made by Rotarian David Troxell and his wife Marissa, members of the Rotary Club of Jamestown in New York State in the USA.

David’s older sister Sharon, who was autistic, passed away in December 2022, and due to severe weather conditions in America at the time, he was unable to attend the funeral. Instead, he donated the cost of the airline tickets to this project.

The second donation of 76,200 Thai Baht was raised by Lizzy Ginsel, founder of the MCC Charity Community (MCC), supported by John Laroche through organizing fundraising events in 2022. Both donations were presented to Jan and her team from E-Jan.

The school project is well ahead of schedule, with 90% completion, and is due to open in July of this year. Many of the classrooms have been tastefully decorated and completed, and the quality of the building, design, materials, and artwork is fantastic. E-Jan intends to use this school design as a model for future special needs schools.

The next phase of the project will start soon to construct six houses for the teachers who will work at the school. However, an additional 500,000 Thai Baht is necessary to complete the audio sensory room and provide the required equipment to offer a modern learning environment for children with learning difficulties at the school.

To raise the necessary funds, a further fundraising event will be held by E-Jan in conjunction with Carapace in Khao Tao on July 1st and 2nd. Further details on this event will follow.

The Rotary Club of Bangkok South also contributed 100,000 Thai Baht to this project.

As well as the Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin and Ejan, other organisations to have contributed to the project include Ichitan Group Public Company Limited, Sansiri Public Company Limited, Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, TKS Chemical Co., Ltd, SCG Co., Ltd and RSK ReuQ Equipment Co., Ltd.

Further donations can be made to:

Kasikorn Bank

Acc No. 101-8-42394-0

Name: Project to build a school for children with disabilities in Hua Hin

or

Krung Thai Bank Prachuap Khiri Khan Branch

No. 715-0-527996-5

Name Income of special educational institutes in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province

All images: Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin

comments