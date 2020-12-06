Countrywide tight screening and quarantine for returnees before festive holidays

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered authorities at border provinces to strictly screen illegal migrants to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the PM Prayut issued the order following dozens of returnees who had illegally crossed the Thai-Myanmar border through natural channels had proved to carry the virus into Chiang Rai and other provinces.

The order was aimed to build public confidence in the government’s seriousness in containing the disease, he said.

“People should not panic about the matter. Those who want to return to Thailand can contact officials despite their illegal departure. On their return, they should pass screening and quarantine procedures to prevent the second wave of the disease during holidays and New Year festivals towards the year’s end. I would like everyone to cooperate.

Anyone who sees any strangers or those with risky behaviors should notify officials of their finding,” the government spokesman said. (TNA)

Source: Pattaya Mail

