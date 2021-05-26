COVID-19 cluster found at another factory in Hua Hin – 42 new cases

Health officials have confirmed a second COVID-19 cluster discovered at another pineapple processing factory in Hua Hin.

The new cluster has been discovered among workers at the Dole Thailand Co Ltd in Nong Plub and has resulted in 42 new cases – 3 Thais and 39 migrant workers.

Last month, a COVID-19 cluster discovered at the Quality Pineapple Plant located in Hua Hin on the Cha Am – Pranburi bypass road resulted in more than one hundred confirmed cases.

The most recent cluster is linked to the earlier one and occurred because a staff member had been contact with someone at Quality Pineapple Plant, health officials said.

The Dole Thailand Co Ltd factory employs 3,800 people.

Meanwhile, Prachuap Khiri Khan Governor Punlop Singhasenee has ordered 1,375 Myanmar workers to be detained at the plant and at a quarantine facility at Rajamangala University of Technology, south Hua Hin.

The plant will undergo deep cleaning and sanitisation and staff will be tested.

Health officials said that while the discovery of the new cluster is a concern, the situation remains under control.

comments