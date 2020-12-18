Covid-19 measures raised following a local case in Samut Sakhon

Original writer: Maya Taylor

The central province of Samut Sakhon is tightening restrictions following the confirmation of a Covid-19 infection in a local woman with no international travel history.

According to a Nation Thailand report, Governor Weerasak Wijitsaengsri says the 67 year old woman runs a seafood business and was tested at a local hospital after exhibiting symptoms.

“The patient is a 67 year old woman who runs a seafood shop in Samut Sakhon Prawn Market in Mahachai subdistrict. She showed symptoms of muscle ache and loss of her ability to smell on December 13. She was tested at a private hospital.

The test came back positive and she was sent to Samut Sakhon Hospital for treatment until Thursday, when she took the test again and was confirmed to be infected with the Covid-19 virus.”

It’s understood the woman’s contacts have been traced, and her travel history investigated. Weerasak says 16 out of 18 people who had close contact with the patient have now been tested for Covid-19. Of those, 10 have tested negative, while the others are waiting for their results. All 16 are in quarantine, with officials still trying to track down the remaining two persons.

“Officials are still tracking the 2 persons who have not been tested yet. They are Burmese workers who had visited the patient’s shop. We are still tracking the origin of the infection in this case. People should stay tuned for updates from the province authorities and refrain from believing rumours or news from unconfirmed sources.”

Meanwhile, the Samut Sakhon prawn market has closed for a day for deep-cleaning and disinfection, while the shop owned by the patient has been closed for 3 days. Weerasak says everyone should avoid crowded areas, while continuing to wear face masks, adhere to social distancing, and wash their hands regularly.

Samut Sakhon police chief Phatpakorn Chanprasert says his officers will strictly enforce Covid-19 safety measures.

“This includes fining up to 20,000 baht anyone who does not wear a face mask in public.”

Sources: The Thaiger | Nation Thailand

