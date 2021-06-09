COVID-19 online vaccine registration service to be launched for foreigners in Hua Hin

Health officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan are to launch an online vaccine registration service so foreigners in Hua Hin and throughout the province can book vaccination appointments.

According to Natapanu Nopakun, Deputy Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hua Hin is one of the places where an online registration service will be launched to facilitate foreign nationals living in the area to register for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hua Hin Today understands that a promotional campaign inviting foreigners to register for the vaccination will coincide with the launch of the new online registration service that is set to be announced.

However, exactly when this will be is yet to be confirmed.

The news comes following the launch of the national registration platform by the Ministry of Public Health.

Foreigners throughout Thailand can register for a vaccine via the http://thailandintervac.com/ website.

However, at the time of posting the website is prioritising registrations for foreigners aged over 60 or those with underlying health conditions.

Registrations for people under the age of 60 are expected to be available from June 14.

comments