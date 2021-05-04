COVID-19 restrictions in Prachuap Khiri Khan to remain until at least May 14

Prachuap Khiri Khan governor Punlop Singhasenee has issued an order confirming the extension of the preventative measures put in place last month to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The order, which was originally issued on April 14, had expired on April 30.

The new order numbered 4284/2564, acknowledges the situation regarding COVID-19 in the province has improved with daily infections decreasing.

However, because the outbreak in neighbouring provinces has not yet stabilised, easing restrictions now may have an adverse effect in the effort to control the outbreak in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The order therefore confirms the preventative measures will remain in place until at least May 14.

This means that gyms, fitness centres, children’s playgrounds and entertainment venues will remain closed for another two weeks and while restaurants can remain open they will not be allowed to serve alcohol during this period.

To reiterate, the COVID-19 restrictions in place order the following venues in Prachuap Khiri Khan to close:

Cock/fish fighting venues

All entertainment venues – bars, pubs and karaoke

Water parks, amusement parks, swimming pools

Children’s playgrounds, including those in shopping malls

Pool/snooker venues

Internet cafes/Gaming shops

Boxing/Muay Thai venues or similar

Movie theatres

Spas with steam/facial massage

Gyms/fitness centres/boxing camps

The news comes as health officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan, particularly in Hua Hin, have made significant progress in bringing the third wave of infections under control.

Previously, Hua Hin was the location of a major cluster of infections which were linked to an event held at the popular Maya Pub located on Phetkasem Road.

The event was attended by a staff member from the Krystal Club in Bangkok’s Thonglor district, which itself was the location of a major cluster in the capital.

Of the more than 727 cases confirmed in Hua Hin since April 1, health officials had said that the majority could be linked to the cluster at the Maya Pub.

On April 12, the province confirmed 141 new cases, the highest number of cases reported in a single day.

However, there has been a steady decline in new cases since and by May 1, the number of new cases reported in a single day had dropped to just single digits for three consecutive days.

At the time of posting, the cumulative total of cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan is 1,105.

795 patients had recovered, with 307 people still receiving treatment. A total of 3 deaths has been reported.

