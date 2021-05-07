7 May: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 27 new COVID-19 cases

On Friday (7 May), health officials reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections to 1,167.

Of the new cases, 23 were discovered in Hua Hin, with a number linked to an outbreak among workers at a pineapple processing factory in Hin Lek Fai.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

Of the 1,167 total cases in the province, 282 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 881 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 11 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 19 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

To date, 45 foreigners in Prachuap Khiri Khan tested positive for the virus along with 1,122 Thai nationals.

7 May confirmed new cases by district:

– Hua Hin: +23 (782 cases total)

– Pranburi: +1 (208 total)

– Sam Roi Yod: +0 (24 total)

– Kui Buri: +1 (17 total)

– Prachuap Khir Khan: +1 (101 total)

– Thap Sakae: +1 (13 total)

– Bang Saphan: +1 (22 total)

– Bang Saphan Noi: 0 (0 total)

