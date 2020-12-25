Chonburi announces two new local transmission cases of Covid-19

Chonburi has announced two new confirmed cases of local transmission of Covid–19 this morning (December 25th) both had been to Samut Sakon.

The Chonburi Governor Mr. Pakarathorn Thienchai said to the media “These two cases are the two we had previously mentioned were suspected and had tested positive on a first case Wednesday (December 23rd).”

They presented themselves to test for COVID -19 and both were positive with two tests. They are both asymptomatic with no signs of illness.

Chonburi Governor further stated this has changed Chonburi’s situation. We are not under the surveillance zone anymore with no cases. We have to start counting again after more than 200 days of no new cases.

Chonburi is not under high surveillance an area where not more than 10 people are infected and are likely to be able to control the situation.

There are 21 people who had close contact with the confirmed cases in Mueang District and 9 people who had close contact with the cases in Banglamung.

All the close contacts have been tracked, quarantined, and tested. The test results show all of them are not infected.

Mr. Pakarathorn noted the two confirmed individuals did not have a wide exposure to the public and the situation is under control.

Source: thepattayanews.com

