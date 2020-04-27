Colour-Coding of the provinces

With the government having colour-coded each of the provinces, the easing of new Covid-19 restrictions will considerably be based on the number of cases identified, which will be decided by the Cabinet in tomorrow’s meeting.

GREEN – No Covid-19 cases were found:

Nan, Kamphaeng Phet, Chainat, Trat, Phichit, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Bueng Kan, and Satun.

LIGHT GREEN – No new cases for the past 28 days:

Phetchabun, Phrae, Sukhothai, Mahasarakham, Yasothon, Roi Et, Chanthaburi, Lop Buri, Uthai Thani, Udon Thani, Ratchaburi and Mukdahan.

ORANGE – No new cases in the past 14 days:

Phetchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Rayong, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Sa Kaeo, Trang, Chiang Rai, Kalasin, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Phitsanulok, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua, Lampang, Lampang, Lamphun, Uttaradit, Amnat Charoen, Si Saket, Sakon Nakhon and Ubon Ratchathani, Prachinburi and Phattalung.

DARK ORANGE – Covid-19 cases discovered in the past 14 days:

Chachoengsao, Nakhon Sawan, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Phayao, Loei, Nakhon Phanom, Surat Thani, Phang Nga, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

RED – Covid-19 cases found in the past 7 days:

Khon Kaen, Krabi, Bangkok, Chonburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phuket, Yala, Songkhla, Narathiwat, Pattani and Chumphon.

