22 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 12 cases from Hua Hin

On Monday (19 April), health officials reported 22 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections 703, with 1 death reported.

Dr. Suriya Kuharat, Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Public Health Doctor, revealed this morning (19-April), in Prachuap Province, 22 new confirmed cases were infected.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan right now is 771 people, 703 are hospitalised, and 67 have recovered, while 6 are in very bad condition.

