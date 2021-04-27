Flights to and from Hua Hin Airport temporarily suspended

Flights to and from Hua Hin Airport have been temporarily suspended until mid-May.

The decision to temporarily suspend flights comes after an official at the airport tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday (April 23).

The official, who has only displayed mild symptoms, is now receiving treatment in hospital in accordance to the Thai government’s policy of admitting all COVID-19 patients to hospital.

On Monday (April 26) the airport underwent deep cleaning and sanitisation as a precautionary measure.

Air Asia flights between Hua Hin and Chiang Mai and Udon Thani will not be operating until mid-May. No specific date of when the flights will resume was available at the time of posting.

