Health officials confirm location of vaccination centres in Hua Hin, expats included in jab rollout

Expats living in Hua Hin and throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan will be included in the provincial rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination, it was confirmed on Friday (May 14).

According to Dr. Suriya Kuharat, Provincial Public Health Medical Doctor, everyone over the age of 18, including foreigners, will be eligible to receive the required doses of the vaccine from one of a number of locations throughout the province.

The Public Health Office has confirmed the locations of several vaccination centres that will be set up in Hua Hin.

Two vaccination sites will be set up at Hua Hin Hospital, as well as at the following locations:

Hua Hin Hospital 3 , Nong Kae sub-district.

, Nong Kae sub-district. Hua Hin Hospital 4 , off Soi 51

, off Soi 51 Hua Hin Hospital 5

Market Village shopping mall

shopping mall Blu Port Hua Hin

Initially, these centres will be used to administer vaccines between the 7 and 11 June from 9am to 4pm. Vaccines will at first be given to Thais aged over 60 or sufferers of one of seven chronic health conditions*.

For all other Thais, the Prachuap Khiri Khan Public Health Office is urging people to register for the vaccine using the Mor Prom platform, which is accessible using the Line app (QR code below), from May 15.

Officials said if people register using Mor Prom they will be given an appointment date, which will make it easier for them to manage and administer the vaccine.

People are urged to ensure all their family members have registered for the vaccine and employers or business owners should prompt their employees to register too, health officials said.

At the time of posting, health officials said that 19,000 people in the province had registered for the vaccine.

A cumulative total of 21,016 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 11,193 people receiving the first dose and 9,823 receiving the second dose.

The target is to vaccinate 385,000 people or 70 percent of the province’s population before October in order to enable the re-opening of Hua Hin to vaccinated foreign tourists.

When will expats in Hua Hin receive the vaccine?

For expats in Hua Hin, they will likely receive the vaccine some time later, although exactly when this will take place has yet to be announced.

In Bangkok for example, health officials have said that it will likely be August before the vaccine is given to foreigners.

Currently it is not known if the vaccine will also be given to foreigners in Hua Hin in August.

We expect an announcement from the Prachuap Khiri Khan Public Health Office to be forthcoming.

*seven chronic diseases: chronic kidney disease, heart disease, respiratory disease, stroke, obesity, diabetes and cancer.

