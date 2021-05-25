May 25: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

HUA HIN: Prachuap Khiri Khan reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (May 25), bringing the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 1,596.

Of the new cases, 19 were found in Hua Hin, 1 in Pranburi, 2 in Sam Roi Yot and 1 in Mueang Prachuap.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

7 people were also discharged from hospital.

Of the 1,596 cumulative total cases in the province, 383 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,166 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 2 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 7 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

