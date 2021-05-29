May 29: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

HUA HIN: Prachuap Khiri Khan reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Statuary (May 29), bringing the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 1,658.
Of the new cases, 10 were found at the cluster at the Dole fruit processing factory.
No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.
8 people were also discharged from hospital.
Of the 1,658 cumulative total cases in the province, 154 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,492 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.
Health officials say 5 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 5 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.