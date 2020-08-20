No cause for alarm as 2 Thais test positive for Covid” – Health officials

Health officials doubted any risks following reports that 2 Thai women have tested positive for Covid-19. Both women were discharged and sent home after completing the 14-day mandatory quarantine following their repatriation from the Middle East.

One woman, a 34-year-old from Chaiyaphum province was tested on June 5 and returned an “inconclusive” result, indicating there was a residual amount of the virus in her system. A second test showed a negative result, after which she was then allowed to go home. However, on August 13, she visited Ramathibodi Hospital in Bangkok to get a fit-to-fly certificate in order to travel overseas, the test came back positive.

“We found that the virus in her system was decaying and she couldn’t transmit the disease. It is normal to find a case like this because the dead or inactive virus cells can stay in the body for around 3 months, according to many international studies,” says Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai from the Department of Disease Control.

He also said that the patient did not contract the virus in Thailand. “She got the virus while living abroad. Moreover, people living close to her house should not panic because the chance of disease transmission is zero.”

The second woman, a 35-year-old from Loei province, returned to Thailand on June 24 and spent 14 days in state quarantine. After testing negative for Covid-19 twice, she was sent home. She returned to Bangkok to obtain a fit-to-fly certificate at Ramathibodi Hospital, where she too was tested positive.

She was diagnosed as asymptomatic and is currently under monitoring of the hospital Suwannachai says the DDC is still trying to confirm where the patient contracted the virus. Health officials were sent to her residence to check for any further infections.

Original writer: Maya Taylor

Sources: The Thaiger | Bangkok Post

