Probable restrictions eased in 32 provinces with no new infections for the past 2 weeks

Thirty-two provinces, in which no new infections have been reported in the last fortnight, will be the first where lockdown restrictions will be eased in early May, according to a proposal to be submitted to the CCSA later this week by the Ministry of Public Health.
Dr. Kamnuan Oengchusak, an advisor to Thailand’s public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul, said today that a meeting of doctors, chaired by the minister, agreed that some restrictions should be eased to allow people to return to work and some businesses to reopen, with the exception of those arriving from abroad, who will still be subjected to 14-day quarantine in state facilities.
Even if some restrictions are relaxed, he said that social distancing and the wearing of face masks when in public places are still a must for everyone.
The first group of provinces to see eased lockdown restrictions are likely to be:
- Nan
- Kamphaeng Phet
- Phichit
- Sing Buri
- Ang Thong
- Chainat
- Bung Karn
- Trat Ranong
- Chanthaburi
- Phetchabun
- Phrae
- Maha Sarakham
- Muk Dahan
- Yasothon
- Roi-et
- Sukhothai
- Uthai Thani
- Kalasin
- Chaiyaphum
- Nakhon Nayok
- Nakhon Phanom
- Phang-nga
- Sakhon Nakhon
- Satun
- Nong Bua Lamphu
- Amnat Charoen
- Udon Thani
- Phitsanuloke
- Mae Hong Son
- Lop Buri
- Saraburi
Dr. Kamnuan said that risk factors will be used to determine which businesses can reopen, adding that entertainment venues, like pubs, bars, karaoke halls, massage parlours and boxing stadiums, will remain closed. Shopping malls are classified as medium risk and are required to undertake temperature screening at the entrance, social distancing and promotional activities are banned, he added.
Public Parks can reopen, but social distancing must be observed, while schools which, are due to reopen in July, must make some seating adjustments in classrooms, said Dr. Kamnuan.
38 other provinces, which have reported few new infections in the past two weeks, will be the next to see restrictions relaxed, tentatively in mid-May. They are:
- Chachoengsao
- Pathum Thani
- Chiang Mai
- Narathiwat
- Krabi
- Kanchanaburi
- Khon Kaen
- Chumpon
- Chiang Rai
- Trang
- Tak
- Nakhon Pathom
- Nakhon Ratchasima
- Nakhon Si Thammarat
- Nakhon Sawan
- Buri Ram
- Prachuap Khiri Khan
- Prachin Buri
- Ayutthaya
- Phayao
- Phatthalung
- Phetchaburi
- Rayong
- Ratchaburi
- Lampang
- Lamphun
- Loei
- Si Sa Ket
- Songkhla
- Samut Songkhram
- Samut Sakhon
- Sa Kaeo
- Suphan Buri
- Surat Thani
- Surin
- Nong Khai
- Uttradit
- Ubon Ratchathani
The last group of seven provinces, including Bangkok, Chon Buri, Nonthaburi, Phuket, Samut Prakan, Pattani and Yala, which have high infection rates, will tentatively see lockdown measures eased in June, but extreme caution must be exercised to prevent a re-emergence of the disease, said Dr. Kamnuan.
Source: Thai PBS World
Photo: REUTERS