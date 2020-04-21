Probable restrictions eased in 32 provinces with no new infections for the past 2 weeks

Thirty-two provinces, in which no new infections have been reported in the last fortnight, will be the first where lockdown restrictions will be eased in early May, according to a proposal to be submitted to the CCSA later this week by the Ministry of Public Health.

Dr. Kamnuan Oengchusak, an advisor to Thailand’s public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul, said today that a meeting of doctors, chaired by the minister, agreed that some restrictions should be eased to allow people to return to work and some businesses to reopen, with the exception of those arriving from abroad, who will still be subjected to 14-day quarantine in state facilities.

Even if some restrictions are relaxed, he said that social distancing and the wearing of face masks when in public places are still a must for everyone.

The first group of provinces to see eased lockdown restrictions are likely to be:

Nan

Kamphaeng Phet

Phichit

Sing Buri

Ang Thong

Chainat

Bung Karn

Trat Ranong

Chanthaburi

Phetchabun

Phrae

Maha Sarakham

Muk Dahan

Yasothon

Roi-et

Sukhothai

Uthai Thani

Kalasin

Chaiyaphum

Nakhon Nayok

Nakhon Phanom

Phang-nga

Sakhon Nakhon

Satun

Nong Bua Lamphu

Amnat Charoen

Udon Thani

Phitsanuloke

Mae Hong Son

Lop Buri

Saraburi

Dr. Kamnuan said that risk factors will be used to determine which businesses can reopen, adding that entertainment venues, like pubs, bars, karaoke halls, massage parlours and boxing stadiums, will remain closed. Shopping malls are classified as medium risk and are required to undertake temperature screening at the entrance, social distancing and promotional activities are banned, he added.

Public Parks can reopen, but social distancing must be observed, while schools which, are due to reopen in July, must make some seating adjustments in classrooms, said Dr. Kamnuan.

38 other provinces, which have reported few new infections in the past two weeks, will be the next to see restrictions relaxed, tentatively in mid-May. They are:

Chachoengsao

Pathum Thani

Chiang Mai

Narathiwat

Krabi

Kanchanaburi

Khon Kaen

Chumpon

Chiang Rai

Trang

Tak

Nakhon Pathom

Nakhon Ratchasima

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Nakhon Sawan

Buri Ram

Prachuap Khiri Khan

Prachin Buri

Ayutthaya

Phayao

Phatthalung

Phetchaburi

Rayong

Ratchaburi

Lampang

Lamphun

Loei

Si Sa Ket

Songkhla

Samut Songkhram

Samut Sakhon

Sa Kaeo

Suphan Buri

Surat Thani

Surin

Nong Khai

Uttradit

Ubon Ratchathani

The last group of seven provinces, including Bangkok, Chon Buri, Nonthaburi, Phuket, Samut Prakan, Pattani and Yala, which have high infection rates, will tentatively see lockdown measures eased in June, but extreme caution must be exercised to prevent a re-emergence of the disease, said Dr. Kamnuan.

Source: Thai PBS World

Photo: REUTERS

