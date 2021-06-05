Last month, the Commander of the Royal Thai Police, Police General Suwat Jangyodsuk, came along with his team to inspect the border interception points with neighbouring Myanmar at Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. The Police Commander emphasised the authorities determination to restrict the entry of illegal aliens, after finding high levels os people smuggling on the Prachuap and Kanchanaburi border paths. Mr Phallop Singhaseni, Provincial Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, and the heads of government agencies and officials under the Royal Thai Police banner welcomed his visit, and expressed determination to follow the plans outlined. It is vital to deter the people smugglers from bringing illegal aliens across the Thai/Myanmar border, and officers stationed at Border Patrol Police Company 146, Khlong Wan Subdistrict, Muang District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, will be at the forefront of achieving this.

The Commander visited the officers» operations at the special relief point at Dan Singkhon, and acknowledged reports on surveillance and illegal entry prevention, he also inspected and approved the guidelines used for the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 in these operations. Furthermore he also donated additional useful items that would help those to perform their duties whilst working at the checkpoint Prachuap Khiri Khan Province has a 283 kilometre border with Myanmar whereby most of the borderline runs through the Tanintharyi 4ountains, however there are 50 natural crossborder paths, and 3 vehicle paths that traverse the mountainous border, these vehicle tracks are at Pala-u in Hua Hin district, Dan Singkhorn in mueang Prachuap district and Chee in Bang Saphan district. Police General Suwat Jangyodsuk has emphasised his full support to the Prachuap Provincial Police and the agencies in strictly preventing the smuggling of foreigners, this work has become even more important as during April and May the number of incursions has doubled.

