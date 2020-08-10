Thai repatriates put on hold in Bahrain as embassy staff tests positive for virus

All consular services at Bahrain’s Thai Embassy including the repatriation of Thai nationals have been suspended, as an official in the consular office was tested positive of the coronavirus.

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Mr. Cherdkiat Atthakor, says consular services are expected to resume on August 22.

The embassy will do its best to get repatriation flights back later this month, saying that Thai citizens will be kept informed for any new announcements.

The news comes as two officials from the Thai Embassy in Riyadh, have also tested positive for the virus. Both patients, a Thai and a Saudi national, are under medical carethe care of local doctors, with the Thai citizen being hospitalised.

Sources: The Thaiger | Thai PBS World

