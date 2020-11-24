Thailand may have to wait to acquire doses for Covid-19 vaccines

Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines are likely to be made available in the United States and Japan first before the rest of the world. The kingdom still has options to obtain other coronavirus vaccines.

US pharmaceutical companies recently announced their experimental vaccines against the virus were 95% effective. Some countries have already begun to preorder despite challenges in managing low temperatures during transportation.

Dr Kiat Ruxrungtham director of vaccine research and development from Chulalongkorn University said Pfizer and Moderna are likely to be the first in succeeding in producing vaccines.

11 other pharmaceutical companies are developing vaccines that can be distributed on a larger scale. Thai researchers are preparing to commence human trials in April.

Raising concerns are that BioNet-Asia Co’s may be lagging behind due to a short supply of vaccine precursors.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the estimated budget to acquire vaccines is six billion baht that covers operation, syringes, and tubes.

Source: Bangkok Post

