Update on the Koh Samui French woman who contracted Covid-19

Acting Director-General of the Disease Control Department Dr Opas Karnkawinpong announced over the weekend that health officials found traces of Covid-19 on gym equipment used by the French woman at the hotel in Samut Prakan quarantine facility, leading officials to believe the case was not locally infected.

Health officials had conducted Covid-19 tests on 67 employees and other people in quarantine were cleared of infection.

The Husband and son of the French woman were both tested negative, but still remain in quarantine for close monitoring. Ten other people including staff of the Bangkok Airways flight that the family took to Koh Samui all tested negative for the virus.

Koh Samui local residents were advised not to be alarmed.

