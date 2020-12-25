“UPDATED” 81 new Thai Covid infections in past 24 hours

Thailand’s CCSA has reported 81 new Covid-19 infections 37 are local Thais, 35 are migrant workers, and 9 were detected in quarantine after arriving from abroad.

The total in Thailand is now 5,910 infected and 1,713 new infections detected in the past 7 days.

4,137 people have fully had recovered. 21 have been discharged in the past 24 hours and 1,713 patients remain in hospital.

26 of the 37 local infection cases are linked to the Covid-19 cluster in Samut Sakhon province. Primarily relating to Burmese migrant workers working in the country’s seafood markets.

11 more cases remain under investigation.

Source: thethaiger.com

comments