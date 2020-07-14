Covid task force to hold press conference as Egyptian soldier tests positive

As a visiting Egyptian soldier tests positive for the Covid-19 virus, scrutiny is well underway, with the Thai army, local hotels, and airport personnel all denying responsibility. The 43-year old unnamed aircrew tested positive while staying in Rayong recently.

In response, the government says the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration will hold an emergency press conference at 11.30am this morning.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin will update the media on the situation, as well as addressing the concerns of Thai citizens, who have taken to social media to vent their anger that the soldier was not required to quarantine on arrival. It comes as the child of a Sudanese diplomat, who also entered the country without any quarantine being imposed, has now tested positive for the virus and is being treated in a Bangkok hospital.

The Thai army has come under fire on social media, with a spokesman having to refute allegations that it’s responsible for the soldier being granted entry to the Kingdom without having to quarantine. Winthaya Suwariyok warns that those pointing the finger at the army may be guilty of spreading “fake news”, insisting the military knew nothing of the Egyptian air crew’s visit.

Several hotels in Rayong are denying the crew stayed with them, as rumors abound about where the soldier have stayed. It’s understood the man visited several venues while in Rayong. U-Tapao Airport, where the crew landed, says they have carried out an investigation and found no violations in their processing of the arrivals.

Several Rayong schools have closed as a precaution, but Mr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Department of Disease Control urges people to remain calm, saying every places the soldier visited has already been located.

However, he did not reveal which venues were visited but adds that the closure of any venues is a decision by Rayong officials. A report in The Pattaya News says the hotel where the soldier stayed is already in a partial lockdown, with staff being quarantined.

By Maya Taylor | The Thaiger

Source: The Pattaya News

Photo: Pun Foto Gallery/Shutterstock

