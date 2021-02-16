CP cancels ‘LOVE112’ after backlash

A marketing campaign by CP Food that hands out a discount code called “LOVE112” has been cancelled amid criticism on social media.

The employee said., “The company is aware of what has happened. Please, use other coupon codes instead.”

The “LOVE112” discount was launched last week by CP Freshmart, a convenience store business owned by CP Group, as part of its marketing campaign for Valentine’s Day.

The campaign offered a 112 baht discount for online purchases worth at least 666 baht between Feb. 12 to 15.

But some netizens quickly linked the discount code to Article 112, or lese majeste. The “No Salim Shopping List” Twitter account, which lists companies and products owned by those perceived.

Mentions of the discount code were later removed from CP’s social media platforms by Sunday without explanation.

Article 112 is routinely used by the authorities to silence any discussions about the monarchy and any remarks deemed offensive to the Royal Family.

Source: Khao Sod English

comments