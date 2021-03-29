Crackdown on drink driving in Bangkok from April 1

With bars and nightclubs now back open, Bangkok police plan to crackdown on drink driving. DUI checkpoints will be set up in the city on April 1, according to Thai media.

Bangkok is still listed as an “orange zone” by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

In orange zones, bars and nightclubs are required to close at 11 pm while in yellow zones, the venues are ordered to close at midnight.

Despite the restraints on hours, bars and nightclubs in Bangkok have been past 11 pm. Some until 2 am, still selling alcohol as normal.

Nightlife is nearly back to normal.

The report doesn’t say exactly where the checkpoints will be, but the alcohol checks will be placed in areas where there are frequent accidents.

Bangkok police must be in uniform at the drink driving checkpoints.

Police checkpoints must also have clear signage.

The station chief must be named and police must name the officer in charge.

Source: The Thaiger

