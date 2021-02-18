Crackdown on foreigners teaching without work permits

Thailand’s Ministry of Labour is cracking down on foreign teachers who may be working in the kingdom without valid work permits. The ministry has instructed the Department of Employment to apply More strict criteria when issuing work permits to foreign teachers.

Thailand currently has 6,129 foreigners teaching in 922 private and public schools.

Officials discovered a school that was hiring foreign teachers without work permits, as well as hiring foreigners to carry out work they were not permitted to do.

A further 20 schools are accused of not providing the names, nationalities, and duties performed by foreign teachers within 15 days of them beginning work.

Officials say foreign teachers must be in possession of a non-immigrant visa, not a tourist or transit visa.

Foreigners teaching without work permits may face fines of 5,000 – 50,000 baht and deportation.

Schools or other academic institutions that hire foreign teachers illegally face fines of between 10,000 and 100,000 baht for each illegal worker.

