Curfew lifted, more businesses to reopen starting June 15

As Thailand is moving towards the easing of restrictions in ‘phase four’, the CCSA has announced today at the meeting that effective Monday June 15, the nightly curfew will be lifted as well as the approval of the reopening of some other businesses and activities.

Despite the easing of restrictions, the public are still adviced to comply with the health safety measures such as wearing masks when in public, social distancing and washing hands frequently with sanitizing gel.

• Schools and Educational Institutes

• Nurseries and Daycare Centres

• Seminars, Exhibitions, Concerts and Movie Theatres

• All public transports (buses, vans, trains and planes)

• Hotels and restaurants are allowed to serve alcoholic beverages

• Movie / Film / Video projects with a limited of 150 crew members)

• Health and Fitness Centres, Spa and Sauna

• Children’s Play Centres, Water Parks, Swimming Pools

• Sport Stadium and Gymnasium / Sport tournaments are allowed but without spectators

• Public areas for outdoor activities such as aerobics

• Game Centres and Slot Machines in malls

Source: https://today.line.me/TH/article/6nxGBN?utm_source=lineshare

