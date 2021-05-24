Cyclone Yaas: Heavy weather warning for Hua Hin

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned about strong winds and torrential rain for Prachuap Khiri Khan, including Hua Hin and Phetchaburi province.

The heavy weather is a result of Cyclone Yaas, a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, which will see a period of monsoon weather in the Gulf of Thailand between 25-29 May 2021.

“Heavy to very heavy rains are forecast for the South in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi”, the TMD said.

People in the risk areas should prepare for strong weather, the TMD said.

In the Andaman Sea, waves between 2 and 4 metres are expected, with officials advising fishermen to stay ashore. The Gulf of Thailand will see waves between 1 and 2 metres, with fishermen advised to navigate with caution and keep up to date with the latest weather reports.

