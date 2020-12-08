Dark windscreen car dives into roadwork

An unidentified 25-year-old driver crashed his Nissan ‘Juke’ into a road construction site along South Road in Pattaya on Sunday night.

He claimed that there were neither early warning lights nor signs along the construction site and was not able to see the roadside diggings. He also reluctantly admits that his car’s windshields are heavily tinted.

Instead of taking responsibility for the super-dark tinted film, he blamed the city municipal for not installing sufficient early warning devices along the road.

Source & photo: Pattaya Mail

