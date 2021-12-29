Dec 29: Prachuap reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 10 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Wednesday (Dec 29) reported 40 new COVID-19 cases, 10 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 8 cases were found in Pranburi, 12 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 6 cases in Kuiburi, zero cases in Thap Sakae, 4 cases in Bang Saphan, zeros cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and zero cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan. No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 19,918 cumulative total cases in the province, 412 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 20,043 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 8 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 104 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 817,432 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 408,805 have received one dose and 378,823 have received both doses. 29,804 people have received a third ‘booster’.

comments