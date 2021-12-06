Dec 6: Prachuap reports 95 new COVID-19 cases, 19 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Monday (Dec 6) reported 95 new COVID-19 cases, 19 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 26 cases were found in Pranburi, 1 case in Sam Roi Yot, 8 cases in Kuiburi, 4 cases in Thap Sakae, 14 cases in Bang Saphan, 17 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 6 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan. No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 18,700 cumulative total cases in the province, 819 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 18,416 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 14 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 185 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 773,789 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those, 397,214 have received one dose and 355,974 have received both doses. 20,601 people have received a third ‘booster’.

comments