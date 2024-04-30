Delegates from Luzhou, China visit Prachuap Khiri Khan to strengthen tourism and cultural ties

Prachuap Khiri Khan welcomed a delegation from Luzhou, China, as part of a move to bolster tourism and cultural exchanges under their sister city partnership.

The meeting, held on April 28, 2024, at the Koh Lak Room in the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Hall, featured representatives from both cities, including Prachuap Khiri Khan Governor Mr. Somkid Chanthamrik and Luzhou Vice Mayor Mr. Zhang Kuaiqing.

Since establishing a sister city relationship in 2015, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Luzhou have enjoyed various exchanges that have strengthened economic, educational, social, and cultural cooperation.

Governor Somkid remarked on the smooth and close relationship that has evolved through frequent visits by officials and sector leaders from both cities since 2011. He highlighted this visit as an opportunity to deepen these ties further.

During their stay from April 28 to April 30, the Luzhou delegation explored local attractions and participated in cultural exchanges. They showed particular interest in an exhibition at the meeting venue, which displayed naturally dyed Thai fabrics, OTOP (One Tambon One Product) items, and other quality local goods from Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Vice Mayor Zhang expressed his honor in representing Luzhou during the visit and appreciated the warm reception. His visit included a trip to Wat Thang Sai in Bang Saphan, where he drew parallels between its large Buddha statue and Luzhou’s own ancient, stone-carved seated Buddha—the largest of its kind in the world.

He described Luzhou as a city of rich cultural heritage with ample tourism resources, positioned on the new Silk Road with convenient transportation links, poised for increased exchanges with Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The Luzhou delegation’s itinerary also includes visits to Wat Huay Mongkol, Rajabhakti Park, and the weaving center in Khao Tao, Hua Hin. These visits are intended to deepen their understanding of local arts, culture, and wisdom—a step towards using this knowledge to attract more Chinese tourists to the region and to continue the cooperation between the two cities.

Vice Mayor Zhang concluded his remarks by inviting Prachuap Khiri Khan’s executives to visit Luzhou. Both cities are optimistic that these ongoing exchanges will lead to increased tourism and cultural understanding.

Luzhou, located in the southeastern part of Sichuan Province, China, is a prefecture-level city with a population of approximately 4.3 million.

It is renowned for its production of baijiu, a traditional Chinese spirit. The city’s position on the Yangtze River means it is a key hub on the modern Silk Road.

Luzhou is also home to the world’s largest stone-carved seated Buddha statue.

