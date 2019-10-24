Deputy PM Prawit ensures security for November ASEAN Summit

Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan has ordered security agencies to be fully prepared for the upcoming ASEAN Summit from November 2 – 4 in Bangkok, focusing on situation responses in compliance with international standards.

The Ministry of Defense Spokesperson, Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantravanich, said all agencies are ordered to be on high alert for any potential situation and to prevent the spread of misinformation which may affect Thailand’s image.

Government agencies are instructed to work closely with security agencies, while the Ministry of Interior will be coordinating with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and related agencies to ensure all CCTV cameras in Bangkok and neighboring provinces are operational and enhancing security at land border crossings, piers and airports.

The Deputy PM has ordered government agencies to coordinate with partners and the general public to help inform of any suspicious activities, and to respond to such alerts in a timely manner.

By NNT

