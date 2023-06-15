Despite critical water levels, Pranburi Dam expected to sustain supply to Hua Hin until December, tourism unaffected

Despite water levels in Pranburi being critically low, officials are confident there is enough water to supply Hua Hin until the end of the year.

Officials at the Pranburi Dam have raised concerns as the water level in the reservoir has reached a critical point of just 14%.

The dam, which supplies water to several districts including Hua Hin, Pranburi, Sam Roi Yot, Kui Buri, and parts of Mueang District, is facing a severe water shortage.

The situation has even resulted in authorities ordering the suspension of water supply for agricultural purposes in Pranburi and Hua Hin districts.

The focus now is primarily on ensuring sufficient water for consumption, while farmers have been urged to cooperate by reducing their water usage.

However, officials remain confident that there will be enough consumable water to last until the end of December, even if no additional water flows into the dam.

Hua Hin Mayor Mr Nopporn Wuttikul, and the president of the Hua Hin/Cha-am Tourism Business Association, along with other industry operators, have expressed their confidence that tourism will not be significantly affected.

They have already formulated contingency plans to ensure a continuous water supply.

Mayor Nopporn revealed that the average daily water consumption in the municipal area of Hua Hin is approximately 70,000 cubic meters, with a monthly consumption of over 2 million cubic meters.

Despite the critical water levels, he believes the existing supply, which mainly comes from the Pranburi Dam accounting for 90% of the water, coupled with supplementary water from the Petchaburi Dam, will be sufficient to meet domestic and tourism needs until the end of the year.

The Petchaburi Dam authorities have assured Hua Hin officials that they can meet 33% of the water demand.

However, in the event of a further water shortage, strict water conservation measures would need to be implemented, requiring cooperation from all sectors.

Ms. Wasana Srikanchana, the president of the Hua Hin/Cha-am Tourism Business Association, highlighted that most tourism-related establishments, including hotels, resorts, and shopping centers, already have their own water reserves.

Furthermore, if a water shortage occurs, each establishment is ready to implement water-saving measures as necessary. The impact on the tourism industry is expected to be minimal.

Meanwhile, Mr. Amnart Thepawin, manager of Hua Hin Market Village stated that the shopping center is closely monitoring the water situation and has a reserve of 2,500 cubic meters of water, which could sustain them for up to one week in case of an actual water shortage.

The center typically consumes around 400-500 cubic meters of water per day. Should the supply become insufficient, they are prepared to implement water-saving measures throughout the shopping center.

It is not only Pranburi Dam which is experiencing a water shortage.

The water level at many of Thailand’s major reservoirs and dams are currently at critically low levels, according to the National Water and Climate Data Centre.

According to the centre, out of the total water capacity available in the country’s four main reservoirs, namely Bhumibol, Sirikit, Pasak Jolasid, and Kwae Noi Bamrung Dan, only 4.551 billion cubic meters (18%) can be utilized.

The centre also mentioned that it is uncertain how much the reservoirs will be refilled during the rainy season.

Despite officially entering the rainy season of May 23, many provinces in Thailand are still facing drought.

