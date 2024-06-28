Discover Phetchaburi’s Kwangchow Floating Market, the world’s first floating market at a waterfall

For those in search of unique experiences in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi, Kwangchow Floating Market, also known as the Forest Floating Market at Kwangchow Waterfall, offers a place worth visiting for families, friends, and anyone keen on exploring something different.

Set within the lush greenery of Nong Ya Plong district in Phetchaburi, Kwangchow Floating Market provides a serene and shaded environment in the middle of the forest.

The market is touted as the world’s first and only floating market that is located next to a waterfall.

Entrance to the floating market costs 25 THB per person, with proceeds going towards funding an educational program for local school children.

“Let’s Go” series to spotlight places to visit in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan

Visitors are welcomed by a bamboo path that leads to the market, where traditional handmade products are all part of the market’s rustic charm. The market has no electricity, contributing to an eco-friendly, retro and natural vibe.

The market has two distinct areas: one on land and another on the rafts by the waterfall.

On land, visitors can browse and purchase various items to enjoy later on one of the rafts. Once seated on the raft, you will find boats paddling by, much like any traditional floating market, from which you can order food directly.

Many items are packaged in bamboo and other natural materials, reinforcing the market’s commitment to sustainability. A highlight is khanom mo kaeng, a traditional Thai dessert available for just 25 THB.

Signature delicacies include Homok in bamboo tubes and Mu Yo Ho Phai, along with less common offerings like Traditional-style Hoi Thot Lum and Hmong-style Pad Thai.

There’s a wide variety of other food options ranging from som tam also served on 1-meter long bamboo trays, to noodles, fried shrimp, spring rolls, Isaan dishes, French fries, nuggets, and more.

Finding a seat on one of the rafts can be challenging due to the market’s popularity, but once secured, it offers a really nice experience. Whether with a partner, family, or friends, it’s a place to relax and enjoy a unique dining experience.

The boats take orders through radio communication with the restaurant, ensuring food is delivered fresh and directly to the raft tables. The market’s variety, affordability, and immersive atmosphere make it a must-visit for anyone who enjoys good food and nature.

The prices are reasonable, offering value for money without compromising on taste or quality.

Beyond its culinary offerings, the market also provides a range of activities. Visitors can enjoy a fish spa, where tiny fish nibble gently at their feet, or paddle boats along a 400-meter stretch around the market and waterfall. Paying homage to the ancient sacred weeping fig tree and strolling through the bamboo tunnel are also popular activities.

The Kwangchow Waterfall itself, with its expansive lake, is fed by a reservoir from the nearby Royal Project ensuring ample water for those eager to swim in its cool waters.

Kwangchow Floating Market offers a blend of traditional Thai culture and natural beauty, making it a unique destination for those interested in exploring Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi.

Open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends and public holidays, the floating market is approximately a 1 hour, 20 minute drive from Hua Hin town centre.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/ymbnqeaVjNcpoCrC9

“Let’s Go” series to spotlight places to visit in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan

comments