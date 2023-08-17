Discover the Secrets to a Longer, Youthful Life with Dr. Narinthorn at VLCC Wellness

VLCC Wellness is thrilled to announce an exclusive event featuring Dr. Narinthorn Surasinthon, a renowned expert in preventive medicine, anti-ageing, and longevity. Join us for an enlightening session as Dr. Narinthorn shares invaluable insights on adopting a healthy lifestyle that can enhance your well-being, vitality, and appearance.

Dr. Talk: How to Live Longer and Look Younger with Dr. Narinthorn will take place at VLCC Wellness at AVANI+ Hua Hin Resort on September 9th and 10th.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the revolutionary NAD+ IV drip treatment, which can boost energy, metabolism, and cellular repair.

In addition to the informative session, attendees can take advantage of exclusive services after the event offered by Dr. Narinthorn, including private wellness consultations, Rejuran treatments, Mesofat injections, NAD+ therapy, and lab tests with results interpretation via telemedicine.

Event Details:

Venue: VLCC Wellness at AVANI+ Hua Hin Resort

Dates:

– September 9th: 14:00-15:00 hrs

– September 10th: 11:00-12:00 hrs

Spaces are limited, so we encourage interested individuals to reserve their seats in advance to secure their spot. To reserve a seat or for further information, please contact VLCC Wellness at Tel. +66 (0) 32 898 989, email Vlcc.vhhv@avanihotels.com, or Line official: @vlcchuahin.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to gain valuable knowledge from Dr. Narinthorn and take steps towards a healthier, more youthful life. Join us at Dr. Talk and unlock the secrets to longevity and enhanced well-being.

