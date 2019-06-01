Discussions on trespassing issues along Klong Baan Takiab

Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, mayor of Hua Hin and related government agencies attended a meeting to resolve the tribulations at hillside area along Klong Baan Takiab. Mr. Komson Charoenarch, Deputy Governor of Prachuab Kirikhan province presided over the meeting.

Discussions proceeded as follows:

1. The Municipal Department together with the Department of Regional Marine Department should survey the number of trespassers along the area.

2. The municipality should devise a procedure and to instigate regulations regarding trespassers occupying public areas without permission to preserve the environment. Provincial heads were instructed to provide guidelines by the end of May. Finalisation will be prompted on the next meeting before proceeding with the demolition of these obstructions built by the intruders.

