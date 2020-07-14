Doctor decapitated in accident

A young doctor died after his car crashed into the rear of a truck loaded with bamboo on Sunday night.

The accident occurred about 9.50pm on Highway 323, in Tambon Sai Yok, Kanchanaburi province.

Killed in the accident was Veerapat Suharitdamrong, 26, a doctor at Somdet Phra Piyamaharat Rommaniyakhet Hospital in Sai Yok district.

Police said Veerapat was returning to his residence at the hospital.

His car ran into the back of a truck loaded with bamboo travelling ahead of him on an uphill curve.

The Bamboo fell off from the rear of the truck and sliced through the roof and windscreen of the doctor’s vehicle. Veerapat was decapitated. Truck driver Suchart Salee, 42, told police he was on the way to deliver the bamboo to a town in Kanchanaburi when the accident happened.

The investigation continues.

WRITER: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Source: Bangkok Post

