Doctors says ‘not to be picky’ and urge the public to get vaccinated for the sake of herd immunity

Medical experts on Friday said the public should embrace the upcoming vaccination campaign to build a herd immunity against Covid-19 — and the Chinese-made vaccine secured by Thailand from Sinovac is adequate to do the job, contrary to what the media may have told you.

Two million doses of the vaccine developed by Chinese enterprise Sinovac are slated to be handed to at-risk groups in five provinces hardest hit by the current outbreak. Although many media agencies continue to sow doubt over its reported efficacy of “50.4 %,” public health professionals said the vaccine is a timely lifeline for the public to develop a large-scale defense against the virus.

“Perhaps in a couple of years, the individual can worry about getting vaccines with a higher efficacy rate. By that time, vaccine companies will have developed them,” Chatchai Mingmalairak, director of the Thammasat University Field Hospital said.

“But as we all know, vaccines take years to develop, and at this point in time we can’t wait that long.”

The Sinovac jabs will arrive in Thailand at a time the public is grappling with the worldwide resurgence of the virus, which proves to be far more deadly than the last. In other words, Chatchai said, “We can’t be picky.”

Although the Pfizer vaccine has a reported efficacy of 95%, the logistical challenges it poses to hospitals in Thailand is a major obstacle, and might even decrease its efficiency if not handled properly, the director added.

Health workers tests residents in Suphanburi province for coronavirus on Jan. 15, 2021. Photo: Khaosod English

