Doubt in the second dose to arrive on time as EU may stockpile vaccines

By
Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
Seems like the government’s hands are tied and is unable to announce whether the second batch of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive on time, which was scheduled in June, after the EU seek to compel a policy allowing members to block international deliveries if their own acquisition of vaccines had not been met.

The Thai government is now in grave concern about the possibility of the EU hoarding exports of the vaccine and has started to negotiate with European vaccine suppliers over the prospect, says Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday.

“We have already done everything we can on our part. So if any problems arise after this, it will be beyond our control,” he said reluctantly.

Source: Bangkok Post

Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
Born and raised in Thailand, Larry continued his studies overseas and graduated from Don Bosco College (Philippines) and later took up Arts & Music at University of Santo Tomas. Being a well-travelled individual around Asia through his musicality in the 80's, Larry decided to settle down back at his birthplace and started writing biographies and articles, quoting that: "Writing an article is like writing a song... there's an intro, an ending, but there must always be a strong 'hook' in between."

