Dozen of Thai women arrested over the weekend for illegally crossing Thai-Myanmar boarder

Chiang Rai Immigration Police have arrested a total of 12 Thai women for allegedly illegally crossing the Thai-Myanmar border into Thailand.

The provincial public health officials reported that a 29-year-old woman was tested positive for Covid-19 in Chiang Mai after being admitted at the hospital with the symptoms. She had recently returned from Myanmar where she worked at a bar in Tachileik. Two other women, ages 23 and 26, working at the same bar were also tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to Thailand.

Out of the 12 women, four were arrested over the weekend when a woman posted on her Facebook that she and her friends had crossed into Thailand via a natural route. They admitted to the police that they were working illegally at entertainment clubs in Myanmar.

Eight others were arrested yesterday after illegally crossing the border from Tachileik into Chiang Rai. They said they each paid 6,500 baht to Myanmar traffickers to skip border checks.

Sources: Nation Thailand | The Thaiger

comments