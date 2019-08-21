Driving License – Not Required to Surrender

By
Larry Cadiz
-
0
1
Driving License not required to surrender to police officer when committed a violation, but must show upon request

Starting September 20, 2019, a driver stopped by a police officer for a traffic violation, is not required to surrender his or her license to the officer, under Thailand’s new Land Traffic Act.

However, the new law specifies that drivers must always carry a driving license (when operating a vehicle or a motorcycle), a photocopy of the license, or electronic information about the license at all times and be able to show it upon request.

Police officers can still issue ‘on-the-spot’ fines

Thai PBS World reports that traffic police will continue to have the authority to hand out ‘on-the-spot’ fines, and when the driver is not present, such as in the case of illegal parking, a ticket may be issued and slipped under the vehicle’s windshield wiper or posted to the registered address of the owner, along with evidence of the traffic violation.

Source: Thai PBS World

comments

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR