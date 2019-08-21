Driving License – Not Required to Surrender

Starting September 20, 2019, a driver stopped by a police officer for a traffic violation, is not required to surrender his or her license to the officer, under Thailand’s new Land Traffic Act.

However, the new law specifies that drivers must always carry a driving license (when operating a vehicle or a motorcycle), a photocopy of the license, or electronic information about the license at all times and be able to show it upon request.

Thai PBS World reports that traffic police will continue to have the authority to hand out ‘on-the-spot’ fines, and when the driver is not present, such as in the case of illegal parking, a ticket may be issued and slipped under the vehicle’s windshield wiper or posted to the registered address of the owner, along with evidence of the traffic violation.

Source: Thai PBS World

