Drunk driver stops the ambulance and patient dies waiting

A driver may face severe charges after he overtook and stopped an ambulance that was hurrying to pick up a patient. Who later died on the way to a local hospital.

Emergency responders received a call to pick up a patient who was in severe condition and being given CPR at his home in Samut Prakan.

They turned on their siren and emergency lights rushing as fast as they can. As they hurried home a car cut in front of the ambulance blocking the path and causing it to stop.

Samrit Maneerit the driver 38-year-old, then got out of his car and walked over to the ambulance to scold the emergency responders. A nurse recorded the incident.

Samrit drove off and the ambulance rushed to the patient’s home and was suffering from a seizure along with trouble breathing. He died on the way to Samut Prakan Hospital.

Police found the driver at his place and say he had a blood-alcohol level of 190 milligrams per decilitre of blood.

The legal limit is 50. Samrit was charged with driving while intoxicated and blocking an ambulance.

Source: thethaiger.com

comments