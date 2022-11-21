Dusit Thani Hua Hin welcomes the festival of lights with various holiday offerings

Everyone is invited to Dusit Thani Hua Hin festive celebration with a spectacular fireworks display, live music, a sumptuous dinner buffet, and more.

Celebrate this year-end by booking special gastronomic journeys by 30 November 2022 to enjoy 20% savings on a variety of food.

In December, the world turns its attention to the love, cheer, and festivities of the holiday season. Deliver a little festivity to your family and friends by joining us and making this special time even more magical than ever.

Starting off this journey with Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the delightful Lagoon Lawn. Get yourself into the holiday spirit with timeless caroler performance, tasty treats, joyous kids’ activities, and complimentary giveaways.

Then, savours The Restaurant’s Live Fire and Ice Christmas Grill with a Christmas Eve dinner buffet by indulging in the delightful grilled meat and seafood of fresh and premium ingredients such as daily catch from the ocean, premium steak, and more.

Take your family and friends to San Marco for a great escape to Italy with an al-fresco dining style. Feel relish the traditional and contemporary dishes with extensive wine pairing or pick your favorite from the à la carte menu featuring risotto, pasta, pizza, and more.

For those with true Thai flavour lovers, be sure to indulge in the authentic Royal Thai à la carte cuisine at Ban Benjarong. Enjoy the recipes that have been passed down over generations that focus on ingredient-driven fare made using the freshest local products.

Meanwhile, at Nómada Open Fire Grill & Bar, try on South American cuisine from diverse offerings ranging from fresh seafood to small plates and expertly grilled cuts. Get together with loved ones over mouthwatering dishes originating from Chef Andre’s holiday season menu which satisfies sweet and savoury palates with Nómada-styled Christmas flavours and unique New Year Eve’s offerings.

Also, remember to spend your most special night of the year with a glamorous celebration, The Glittering Night, and experience a gourmet dine-around-the-world of signature dishes from live stations, in Local Feast style. Discover countless ways to make memories from DJs spinning upbeat EDM leading up to the countdown firework show.

Mark your calendar now so you would not miss out on any gastronomic events.

For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/3XkgAwn .

Book your table now by emailing dthhfb@dusit.com or contact us at https://lin.ee/rvlp12g

comments