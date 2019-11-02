Early morning condo fire kills Norwegian in Pattaya

A fire blazed in a Pattaya condo has killed a 66-year-old Norwegian national. The Pattaya News reports that the fire broke out early yesterday morning (Friday), with Pattaya City Police being notified at around 5:00 a.m.

Residents of the 16-storey condominium building were all evacuated as firefighters fought the blaze in a room on the 9th floor for over an hour before having it under control.

The room itself was destroyed and emergency responders found the body of the Norwegian man lying on bed. The body was removed and brought to a local hospital, with the man’s identity withheld until the Embassy and relatives have been informed.

Pattaya City Police said the cause of the fire is not yet known at this stage, as investigation continues.

Source: The Pattaya News Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

comments