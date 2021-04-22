Early signs Prachuap Khiri Khan is winning the fight against COVID-19

Data released by public health officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan shows the rate of daily new infections has slowed considerably over the last 10 days.

On April 12, the province reported its highest amount of confirmed new infections in a single day, with 141 new cases.

However, fast forward to April 21 and the number of daily new infections reported was down to 37 cases.

The graph below from Prachuap Khiri Khan Public Health Office shows a steady reduction in cases from the daily peak of 141 cases earlier in the month.

The blue bars represent the number of new infections each day from April 1, which is considered the start of this most recent wave of infections.

The graph also shows a sharp increase in the number of people who are now starting to recover from the virus – this is represented by the green line and at the time of writing there had been 112 recoveries.

Despite early signs that the rate of new infections in the province is falling, people are urged not to drop their guard against COVID-19.

Mask wearing, hand washing, social distancing and ensuring to check in using the Thai Chana or Mo Chana mobile apps are imperative.

The news comes as health officials on Thursday (22 April) reported 37 new COVID 19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 25 of which were found in Hua Hin.

comments