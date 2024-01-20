Earthquake detected near Kaeng Krachan in Phetchaburi

A minor earthquake of magnitude 3.0 was recorded on Saturday morning near Kaeng Krachan in Phetchaburi.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported the seismic event occurred at 9:13am, approximately 54 kilometers (34 miles) from Cha-am.

With an unusually shallow depth of just 1 kilometer (0.6 miles), the earthquake’s epicenter was pinpointed at latitude 12.709°N and longitude 99.477°E, in the Tambon Pa Deng area of Kaeng Krachan.

Despite being categorized as light shaking near the epicenter, there were no immediate reports of the earthquake being felt by residents.

Earthquakes of this magnitude are generally not felt by humans but can be accurately recorded by seismographs.

This is in line with historical data, which suggests that the region rarely experiences noticeable seismic activity. The most recent notable earthquake in the Prachuap Khiri Khan occurred 17 years ago, in 2006.

The region had previously experienced a stronger earthquake, a magnitude 4.3 tremor, on September 28, 2006. This earthquake occurred southeast of the current epicenter.

Additionally, the strongest recorded earthquake in the region since 1900 was a magnitude 4.5 event that happened on September 27, 2006, in the Gulf of Thailand.

The Thai Meteorological Department continues to monitor the situation. As of now, there have been no reports of damage or injuries resulting from this minor seismic event.

comments