Efforts stepped up to tackle Hua Hin’s growing macaque population

As part of an initiative to address the escalating problem of macaque monkeys in Hua Hin, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed between the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and Hua Hin Municipality.

The agreement, which aims to mitigate the impact of macaques on the local community, was formalised at the Hua Hin Municipality Office.

Key signatories included Mr. Atthaphon Charoenchansa, the Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, and Mr. Nopporn Wutikul, the Mayor of Hua Hin.

The signing was witnessed by Mr. Phadet Lai Thong, Director of the Wildlife Conservation Office, Mr. Somjet Chanthana, Director of the Conservation Area Administration Office 3 in Phetchaburi, Ms. Busaba Choksuchart, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin, Mr. Jeerawat Pramani, the Secretary of Hua Hin Municipality, and other executives and officials.

According to Mr. Charoenchansa, this initiative aligns with the policy of Police General Patcharawat Wongsuwan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, to urgently address wildlife concerns, especially the problems posed by macaque monkeys. The MOU symbolizes a recognition of the challenges faced by the Hua Hin community, including impacts on daily life, society, economy, and the environment.

Macaques, classified as protected wildlife under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act, B.E. 2562 (2019), have significantly affected Hua Hin. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, responsible for their care, has agreed to work with Hua Hin Municipality to manage and resolve the issue.

The strategy includes systematic and scientific sterilization, establishing monkey shelters for behavioral adjustment, and relocating sterilized monkeys to these shelters. These steps will prepare the monkeys for eventual release into suitable habitats or back into the wild.

In addition, regulations are being amended to empower local authorities to act under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act, enhancing operational flexibility and local involvement in addressing the macaque problem.

Hua Hin district is home to approximately 5,000 macaque monkeys, with an official survey recently conducted in Khao Takiab and Khao Hin Lek Fai areas. Since 2019, the Hua Hin Municipality has financially supported the continuous sterilization of monkeys, with 3,300 already sterilized.

This initiative aims to control and reduce the monkey population over time. Following the MOU, both parties are committed to a systematic and scientific approach to effectively manage this issue.

comments