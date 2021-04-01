The election commision of the Hua Hin municipality, Prachuap province has announced the unofficial results of the outcome of Sunday’s election are as follows:

No. 3. Mr Nopporn Wuttikul, from Hua Hin New Power Party, 11,998 votes.

No. 1. Mr Than Osuwan, from Ruam Jai Rak Hua Hin Party, 10,716 votes.

No. 2. Mr Udorn Ollson, from Pracharat Pattana Party, 1833 votes.

No. 4. Police Colonel Chatchai Rienmek, from Hua Hin Kao Hna Party, 522 votes.

No. 5. Miss Pornrawee Si-Leangsawat, from Hua Hin New Modern Party, 440 votes.

26,867 voters out of an electorate of 44,994 voters took part, a turnout of 59.71 per cent.

Mr Nopporn Wittikul has duly been re-elected as Mayor of Hua Hin.

The election was separated into 2 sections, namely Prachuap municipality, and the

Hua Hin municipality and there were a total of 35 mayoral candidates & 485 candidates

for the municipal council. The overall representation of the election has been completed

for each polling station with a limit of 600 users per unit.

In each unit, one volunteer was nominated to perform the temperature screening before

entry to prevent the risk of the Covid-19 virus. Mr Wanlop Singhaseni, the governor of

Prachuap Khiri Khan, came out to vote early at the polling station in Prachuap district, and

also encouraged people to do the same.

Full details will be revealed in due course but the people of Hua Hin have united in

placing their faith in Mr Nopporn to continue in the job and build the future for the region.

