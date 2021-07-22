Elephants continue to cause havoc for villagers near Hua Hin

A local woman who lives near Hua Hin has appealed to the authorities to help keep elephants away from her property.

Fifty eight year old Mrs Supa Tangthong was reduced to tears as she told local reporters how the elephants are damaging her property and ruining her livelihood.

Mrs Supa explained how she earns money from selling deep fried bananas but that elephants keep on stealing the bananas which she had been due to sell.

Mrs Supa estimates that the elephants have taken a total of fifty kilos of bananas from her on at least ten separate occasions.

The latest incident came on Tuesday evening at 10pm, when an elephant entered the property and damaged a gate in search of food.

Mrs Supa said she tried to scare off the elephant but it would not leave and even when neighbours joined to help her, the elephant was unfazed.

The elephant is suspected of being either Plai Boonmee and Plai Boonchuay to elephants who have recently been entering properties in the Huai Sat Yai area of Hua Hin.

Officials from Kaeng Krachan National Park, Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and related agencies have promised to try and find a solution to stop the elephants.

